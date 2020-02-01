Cahnce The Rapper is one some real cold boy sh*t. The rapper-turned-TV-host successfully pulls one over on the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, in a sneak peak from the Punk'd reboot. Not only was it announced last week that the early 2000s MTV celebrity prank show would be revived for the new generation, but it was also revealed that Chance would be taking on hosting duties for the Quibi series. The mobile streaming platform already shared a teaser for the series, in which Megan has a run-in with a caged gorilla, but a new extended clip gives viewers a more thorough look at what to expect from the reboot's first act of trickery.

In the new promo video, viewers can watch as Punk'd's first celebrity target encounters a friend from the jungle as Chance runs the operation from a control room nearby. Megan and her entourage spot an "actual gorilla" in a cage in the distance while they wait for Megan's stylist, E.J. to return. E.J. is seen approaching the car per Chance's orders, and the gorilla opens its cage and starts chasing him. Megan freaks out, calling after E.J. to dodge the wild animal. What Megan doesn't know is that E.J. is totally in on the prank, as Chance is shown speaking to the stylist through a hidden microphone. Chance has a blast pulling off the prank, and shows just how much he's enjoying being the new Ashton.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Quibi, which launches on April 6th, will air their first-ever Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. Chance even assisted them in the bank heist advertisement, as seen below.