Drake is still making film and television moves since the trailer for his Netflix show Top Boy debuted back in April. The latest project coming at us by the "Feel No Ways" artist (that's not music) will be a documentary called Ready for War that "explores the issues of post-military service, including PTSD, drug abuse and crime convictions for combat veterans, as well as the larger ramifications for immigrant soldiers," Deadline details.

The show is helmed by Andrew Renzi and Nick Boak and will be executively produced by Drake, his manager Future The Prince among others.

This documentary follows three green card holding soldiers at various stages in this process: one in Tijuana fighting to come home to American soil and reunite with his family; another in ICE detention fighting deportation; and a third, lost in the clutches of a drug cartel in Ciudad Juarez, waging a war that was never meant to be his own.



Last month, Drake teased another project he had a hand in, HBO's Euphoria. The Zendaya led series is said to be "about life" and will debut this month on June 16th.