Drake is currently gearing up to release his long-awaited album Certified Lover Boy which was slated to drop back in January. After getting surgery on his ACL, Drake had to delay the release of the project although he has continuously stayed in communication with his fans about what's going. At this point, it seems like a summer release is the likeliest option, especially when you consider how Drake's music always seems to have that summer flavor to it.

In order to get the album out in time for his fans, the artist has been spending long days and nights at the studio. These sessions have been documented by the people around him and he is never shy to showcase some of the pictures on his Instagram account.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Just a couple of days ago, Drake did just that as he took to his page with four photos taken by Theo Skudra. These shots are all in black and white and they showcase Drake fully in his element during the recording period. Drake has dubbed these "The Sunset Sessions" and we can only imagine what kind of music is being made during these moments.

With CLB coming soon, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates concerning the album's release.