It's clear that Drake's reign should not be questioned, as his recent Scary Hours 2 project led to an absolutely decisive takeover of the Hot 100 top three. And even though the project was released only a few short weeks ago, the lead single "What's Next" has already proven to be a runaway hit. Not only does it lead the pack in the number one spot, but it has already landed Drizzy another gold certification for his massive -- and still growing -- collection.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The news shouldn't come as a surprise, though some may criticize the manner in which Drake has achieved this latest milestone. Charlamagne The God already stated that the Canadian icon "cheated," arguing that "streaming and radio manipulate the game in ways we've never seen." In any case, it's interesting to see how rapidly "What's Next" managed to move five-hundred-thousand album-equivalent units, and we can only anticipate that the remaining Scary Hours 2 tracks will soon follow suit and hit gold status.

On that note, should he move to include "What's Next" on Certified Lover Boy as he previously included "God's Plan" on Scorpion, Drizzy's upcoming album will be landing with a pre-established advantage. Not that he really needs it, having already proven himself to be a commercial juggernaut to this day. And though some, like Charlamagne, expect something a little more than simple radio domination from the 6ix God, many believe that Scary Hours 2 is -- creatively speaking -- a promising step in the right direction.

Congratulations to Drake for securing another gold plaque for his collection.