We might be close to the release of Drake's highly anticipated project, Certified Lover Boy. The project has been delayed on several occasions but Scary Hours 2 should be able to hold fans over temporarily. In the meantime, he's been dabbling in major fashion collaborations to feed the hungry fanbase that's seeking content. It was only a few months back when he finally launched his NOCTA line with Nike.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You may have noticed Drake flexing his collection of Chrome Hearts on his Instagram Story over the past few weeks. Most didn't think much of it except a major flex from the Toronto star but it appears that he's been dropping a trail of breadcrumbs of clues leading up to an upcoming collaboration with the high-end fashion line.

Chubbs dropped a major announcement on his Instagram page recently indicating that the collaboration with NOCTA and Chrome Hearts is underway. The OVO member offered a look at a few pieces from the collection on Instagram, captioned, "Certified Chrome," along with tagging Drake and Chrome Hearts' official collab. He shared another video of him in the Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts attire, writing, "We dress up in our own shit." Drake later shared a photo of Oliver El-Khatib rocking a pair of Chrome Hearts pants in front of a Lambo truck.

Fans might not be entirely surprised by this collaboration since Drake did make reference to it in the music video for "What's Next." At the 1:06 mark, the rapper briefly shows off the design on a Certified Lover Boy x Chrome Hearts hoodie.

No word on when it'll be dropping but hopefully, it arrives alongside the album. Are you excited about Certified Lover Boy?