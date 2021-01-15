Last month at the end of the year, Drake announced a new endeavor with Nike and subsequently launched his sub-label under the sneaker titan called NOCTA. The Toronto rapper's NOCTA line under Nike was described in a press release as being for people "who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next." The first drop from the line arrived on Saturday, December 19th, selling out just as fast as you'd expect it to. The new streetwear line has just unveiled a new batch of snazzy pieces from the collection.

Flip through to see more of the pieces from the line below. The five-piece assortment appeared on the Nike Japan site, and according to Highsnobiety, could be a Japan-exclusive "extension" to the large NOCTA collection. The pieces all incorporate the previously established black and gold colorway, and includes everything from a track jacket with matching pants and a mesh cut-out tee.

The pieces are expected to launch on the SNKRS app on Jan. 19th, but that's still subject to change.

Next up on Drake's agenda is the release of his highly anticipated forthcoming project Certified Lover Boy, which is expected to drop sometime in the next month. For now, let us know how you feel about Drake's latest pieces in the comments.

