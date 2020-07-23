All claims have effectively been dropped against Drake and the case has been closed after a stage designer sued the rapper for an $108,000 invoice.

According to The Blast, design company Sila Sveta is dropping their case against Drake. The designer claimed that he was hired by Drake to create the 3D stage for the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour in 2018 with the Migos. If you were at one of the shows, you know that the stage design, which included large screens and very elaborate design, was pretty extravagant. The design company claimed that they issued a $108,000 invoice to Drake's team, who allegedly refused to pay.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Before the case was dropped, Sila Sveta said that, because several dates were rescheduled, they needed to work extra hours. Drake filed paperwork noting that he paid the company in full though, pondering whether he should issue a counter-suit against them for breach of contract.

It looks like that will not be necessary as everything has been thrown to the side with Drake breathing a sigh of relief.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

This must be a nice way to end Drake's little vacation in Barbados. The artist recently took a trip to the islands to unwind, sharing several pictures and even visiting Rihanna's childhood home. Now, he's got one less issue on his mind.

