Drake and Jennifer Lopez may not have dated for a very long time but they are still remembered for their little fling a few years back. Drake was smitten by J-Lo before they decided that they weren't a romantic match. Since then, Lopez has gotten engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Drake has remained one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. The world-famous rapper hasn't been spotted with Jennifer Lopez in recent months but it looks like they've stayed close because he appeared in the audience for Lopez' tour stop in Toronto this weekend.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Drake was spotted on several occasions at the It's My Party tour in Canada, roaming the backstage access hallways and sitting next to J-Lo's manager in the crowd. Jenny from the Block was performing at the Scotiabank Arena on July 7 and July 8 and a slew of celebrities came through to enjoy the party. Alex Rodriguez was supporting his fiancée with Drake and hockey player Tie Domi also being seen. Drake was reportedly so into the show that he threw a big balloon into the crowd for fans to toss around.

The Canadian leg of Jennifer's tour ends tomorrow night when she makes her way to Montreal. Check out a few videos and photos from Drake's time at the show.