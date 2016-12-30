Drake And Jennifer Lopez
- MusicDrake Spotted At Ex-Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's ConcertDrake was seen roaming the alleys of Scotiabank Arena for Jennifer Lopez's recent performance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Is Dating Alex RodriguezAlex Rodriguez just confirmed he's Jennifer Lopez's new beau.By hnhh
- MusicDid Drake Reveal Breakup With Jennifer Lopez On "More Life?"Drake mentions "drunk texting" Jennifer Lopez on "More Life."By hnhh
- MusicDrake Takes Swedish Twins Out On Valentine's DayDrake took the Lejonhjärta twins out for dinner on V-Day.By hnhh
- RelationshipsJennifer Lopez Says She Has So Much Love For DrakeJennifer Lopez finally speaks on Drake.By hnhh
- MusicDrake Bought Jennifer Lopez A $100,000 Necklace: ReportJLO is said to have been wearing the diamond piece on New Year's Eve.By Trevor Smith
- RelationshipsSources Reportedly Believe Drake & J. Lo’s Relationship Is Simply A Publicity StuntAccording to a report from Page Six, Drake & J. Lo's relationship is simply a marketing play for their upcoming music.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake & Jennifer Lopez Spend New Years Eve Together In VegasThe alleged romance of Drake and Jennifer Lopez just won't let up.By hnhh
- MusicIs Drake & Jennifer Lopez's Kiss Video A Promo Stunt? Twitter DecidesDrake and Jennifer Lopez's fling is looking more and more like an album rollout.By hnhh
- MusicDrake & Jennifer Lopez Share A Kiss, Preview New CollaborationDrake and Jennifer Lopez share their first public kiss.By Rose Lilah