Last night was the finale of the first season of the buzzing HBO show, Euphoria. The spicy drama has quickly become beloved due to its dive into the deep anxieties and thrills of teen life. To thank her collaborators and celebrate the show's success, the series' lead actress, Zendaya, posted to Instagram a video of this season's highlights and a thoughtful caption expressing her gratitude for being a part of the project. "I’m so grateful for this show. For the beautiful family I’ve gained from it, for the self discovery and purpose I’ve found in it, and the people that we’ve been able to connect with and speak to through it."

One shouldn't be too shocked to discover that Drake is an executive producer of Euphoria, since everything he touches seems to go viral. He pithily praised Zendaya's work on the show by throwing up some emoji hands under her post, which appears to be his preferred means of publicly giving his stamp of approval to fellow artists. Unsurprisingly, it was announced last month that Euphoria will be renewed for a second season. Both Zendaya and Drake stay winning in 2019 and - if Euphoria's next season is as intoxicating as its first - likely 2020 as well.