It looks like Drake is dipping his toe into a different faith with his latest shiny new purchase. The rapper shared a story on Instagram showing off his new chain designed by jeweller, Jacob & Co., thanking the company for making one of his "dreams come true." Drake, who is Jewish, claims he always wanted to rock an "icey cross" despite the Christian background of the famous symbol.

Drake is definitely no stranger to the chain game. Back in 2017, he copped a Stone Island-inspired chain designed by jeweller Ben Baller. The piece is modelled after the Italian brand's compass logo and has the words, "on tour," written on it. It also features Drake's 6 God logo on the back with the words, "BRINGING THAT CERTY," written above. A year later, the OVO founder debuted a "life size" owl chain, made of "over a kilo of gold & and over 100 carats of Asscher cut diamonds" and designed by famous celebrity jeweller Jason of Beverly Hills. Just last month, Drake commissioned Jason of Beverly Hills once again to create some similar pieces for himself and his "Life Is Good" and "Desires" collaborator Future, to kick off what many believe to be the second-coming of their What A Time To Be Alive era. That same week, it was reported that Drake had also dropped a cool $1 million on a 100-carat, heart-shaped diamond chain by Gemma Fine Jewelry. If ever there was any doubt that this man's got some extra cash lying around, he's ensured that we know just how good life is for him.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images