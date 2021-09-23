Given the recent success of his sixth studio album and the fact that "Way 2 Sexy," "Knife Talk," and "Girls Want Girls" are all hanging around within the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, Drake definitely has a lot to celebrate at the moment, and it appears that the Toronto rapper commemorated his recent accomplishments with a huge party in Miami on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the rapper rented out the entire Dave & Buster's inside Dolphin Mall and had over 1,000 guests attending the party, including his close collaborator Future and other celebrities like Yella Beezy and Alexis Skyy.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

According to TMZ, everything at the event was 100% free, and during the party, Drake also played Certified Lover Boy for his guests. TMZ's exclusive footage from the party shows people hanging out, and some women who attended were even caught on camera twerking atop video game cabinets to UGK's classic track "Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)."

The massive Dave & Buster's shindig marks yet another instance of Drake renting out a large and popular venue for his personal, as he did something similar earlier this summer when he had Dodger's Stadium all to himself for a romantic date with Johanna Leia.

See some of the clips from the party below.

[via]