Birdman, Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj never have to worry about putting food on the table again because, according to Birdman's latest interview with the Big Facts Podcast, the music executive paid each of them hundreds of millions of dollars after striking a deal with Universal.

We've been reporting on several of the things Birdman said during his most recent interview -- including his explanation for why he used to kiss Lil Wayne on the mouth, his prediction that YoungBoy Never Broke Again would become the biggest rapper in the world, and his statement that Lil Wayne can only compete against himself on Verzuz -- and now we're diving into his comments about paying his Cash Money artists fairly.

Speaking about a deal he struck with Universal, Birdman admitted that he gave his three biggest artists a life-changing bag, throwing them hundreds of millions to set themselves up for the future.



"When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I can honestly say I gave Wayne about $400-500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300-400 million out of my pocket," he said. "No cap. You don't believe me? Ask them."

Nearly a decade ago, Birdman's net worth was estimated at around $125 million by Forbes. It seems that he's been making major moves since then if he was able to give his artists this much money out of pocket.



