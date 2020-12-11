Lil Wayne has been in the news quite a bit today and it has been for a multitude of different reasons. It all started last night when it was reported that his former manager Ronald Sweeney was suing him for up $20 million after being fired in 2018. Following this news, it was later revealed today that Wayne had plead guilty to a gun charge stemming from an incident that took place in December of 2019. Now, Wayne is awaiting a sentence for the crime, which will take place on January 28th.

On top of all this, Sweeney divulged in his lawsuit that Wayne allegedly sold his Masters to Universal Music Group back in June of this year for a staggering $100 million. This deal comes after a settlement Wayne reached with Birdman back in 2018 when the two were feuding on how much Wayne was owed for his music.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records

Since the news of Wayne's alleged deal broke, many fans have been reacting to the situation on social media, where they mostly feel as though Wayne sold himself short. In the eyes of many music fans, Wayne is worth a lot more than just $100 million, which is something Birdman would agree with.

In fact, most commenters referenced Wayne's relationship with Birdman, stating that Wayne went through so much trouble with his mentor, only to sell his Masters anyway. For some, this comes as a sort of betrayal, while others are claiming that Birdman should have kept complete control the whole time.

Check out what people had to say on the matter, below.