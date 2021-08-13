The teen is a star basketball player at Sierra Canyon and has committed to the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, but his mother has been stealing his spotlight as of late. Amari Bailey is being poised as the next in line for NBA greatness, among other rising athletes, but after his mom, Johanna Leia, was captured having a private dinner with Drake, news about Bailey's career took a brief backseat.

It was just over a month ago when Drizzy and Johanna were caught having what looked to be a dinner date inside of an empty Dodgers Stadium after a Los Angeles news copter filmed the moment and shared it to social media. Immediately, she was dubbed the rapper's girlfriend and people began speculating about the true nature of their relationship.

The fiercely private rapper hasn't even acknowledged the rumors, at least not publicly, but he has shown face at Amari's basketball games. Drake's involvement with the NBA, specifically the Toronto Raptors, is well known, and it is theorized that Drake is looking to form a long-lasting relationship with the rising basketball star.

On Thursday (August 12), Amari shared a few videos to his Instagram Story and it looks as if Drake showed out by icing the teen with some new jewelry. The gleaming necklace hosted a large "10" pendant—Amari's jersey number—along with Drake's signature owl logo. Amari tagged the rapper in the post and added a clip of himself rocking the chain as he danced to Kodak Black.

