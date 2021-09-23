Two of Atlanta's biggest names are coming together once again.

In an Instagram post posted to the YSL Records official Instagram page, it was announced that Gunna and Future's collaborative single "Too Easy" is dropping tonight. The post, which features a vintage video game display with Gunna as Player 1 and Future as Player 2 and "Too Easy" as the selected gameplay level, it's clear we can expect bars about how effortlessly the two skate through the rap game.

"Too Easy," Gunna and Future's third single together (not including records with other features) comes on the heels of recent successes for both artists.

With the release of Drake's Certified Lover Boy and its lead single "Way 2 Sexy" which features the HNDRXX rapper and YSL leader, Young Thug, Future secured his first number-one record on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Way 2 Sexy" being Future's first #1 came as a surprise to many, as the Atlanta rapper's catalogue is more than a decade deep and rich with hits, but was hard-earned and very fitting, as TM88 said it was Pluto's idea to include the Right Said Fred "I'm Too Sexy" sample which still has listeners asserting they are "too sexy for this world."

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gunna, who fawned after Beyonce protege Chloe Bailey's mic-licking MTV VMA performance, also has reason to celebrate. With YSL's Slime Language 2 officially selling over 500,000 units, Gunna grabbed himself a RIAA Gold plaque this week and also opened a free grocery and clothing store at his former middle school in Atlanta.

What "Too Easy" will sound like is yet to be seen but if there's anything we know about Gunna and Future, it's that we should expect a slimy but shimmering record with countless mentions of foreign cars and foreign fashion designers.

Make sure to listen to "Too Easy" when it drops at midnight and let us know what you think in the comments.