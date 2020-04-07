While many of us were in a deep state of slumber, Drake was hammering away at some hits in the lab, deciding to break out of his shell and preview a ton of previously-unreleased songs on Instagram Live.

The rapper rarely ever lets fans into his world before the album is ready to drop, but these are uncertain times and Drake felt a sudden urge to unlock all these vibes early, allowing his most loyal (and awake) fans to reap the benefits.

One of the most exciting songs played during the live-stream, which was shared by OVO Mark, was the long-anticipated collaboration from Drake and Playboi Carti called "Pain 1993." As pointed out by Complex, the record is expected to be included on the upcoming album by Playboi Carti, titled Whole Lotta Red.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Another track that turned heads was a collaboration between Drake, Fivio Foreign, and Sosa Geek.

Among the other chunes played during the display are a joint from the 6ix God and Popcaan, and other solo joints that we've heard rumblings of over the years.

We also got news that "Not Around," one of the songs that recently surfaced online, will actually be on Drake's new album in a different form. The version that people have heard is not complete.

Who's ready for new music from The Boy?

