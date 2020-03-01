The word "leak" has been synonymous with Drake for what's felt like weeks now, first with his Detox reference track for Dr. Dre, followed by The Weeknd's demo of "Practice" and most notably by his own admission with the double play of "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle." Now, we've got yet another Drizzy banger assisted by Pi’erre Bourne production titled "Not Around."



Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

This one definitely appears to be an unofficial leak, which sees Drizzy giving bars to an unnamed stripper fling that he tricked on at one point and used to make pornos with until she "got morals n'sh*t." Pi’erre provides a dreamy instrumental complimented by the now-standard hi-hat, and even his son Adonis gets a shoutout as well, proving that Drake is finally feeling more comfortable with publicly embracing fatherhood.

Listen to "Not Around" by Drake right now over on SoundCloud. Until the next one!

Quotable Lyrics:

I make it rain in this b*tch

I make it snow in this b*tch

She tryna get out of the mix

Shawty is going legit (Shawty is going legit)

Me, I'm supporting this sh*t

This is a story

It came from my life, and I'm just recording this sh*t

Imma just give it to you direct instead of me throwing this sh*t

You know you important n'sh*t

You know I'm supporting this sh*t

We used to do pornos when you would come over but now you got morals n'sh*t

I got, like, four on the wrist

And an adorable kid

I got a drac’ in the studio and I don’t just mean that I’m in this b*tch

