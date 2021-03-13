March got off to a great start if I do say so myself. Though the past few months have seen several solid releases, it seems like a few of the major names decided to pop out all at once at the top of the month. Of course, the release of Drake's Scary Hours II remains the talk of the town, especially as we anticipate the release of CLB.

This week's Fire Emoji playlist highlights some of the latest from this week and the week prior. Lil Baby dominates with two appearances including his stand-out feature on "Wants & Needs" as well as his collaboration with EST Gee on "Real As It Gets" both earned their rightful positions on this week's playlist. We've also included the latest offering from Rod Wave to began trending immediately after dropping his latest single, "Street Runner." We're excited to hear what he has up his sleeve for the remainder of the year.

Durk's OTF compilation tape, Loyal Bros produced some major bangers. Memo600, particularly, had a few solid moments across the tape including his collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert on "Let It Blow." He also appears alongside Durk, the late King Von, and Booka600 on "JUMP." Both tracks were necessary inclusions this week.

Our Fire Emoji playlist also includes Juice WRLD's "Life's A Mess II" ft. Clever and Post Malone and new music from Jazz Cartier.

