The history of Black hockey players hasn't been fully explored in popular media. Drake, LeBron James, and Maverick Carter are aiming to change that. The three businessmen, along with Adel "Future" Nur, are set to executive produce a documentary called Black Ice that will be premiering in Canada.

James and Carter are producing via their The SpringHill Company imprint, which has also been responsible for Space Jam: A New Legacy, More Than a Game, and The Carter Effect. Drake and Nur will produce via their DreamCrew Entertainment imprint. The two groups of entrepreneurs have worked together in the past, most famously to revive Top Boy. Black Ice will also be produced by Uninterrupted Canada.

The doc will center around Black hockey players facing racism in hockey, and will be directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis. The doc will outline the historical marginalization of Black hockey players in Canada by exploring the early pioneers of the Colored Hockey League. The doc will also cover the state of hockey when it comes to inclusivity today.

“Despite the hardships and struggles, this story is about resilience and how society views itself today while offering a path forward to a more equitable and inclusive future,” stated Uninterrupted Canada chief content officer Vinay Virmani. “I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country,” added director Davis.

Bell Media will release Black Ice on Canada's TSN, Crave, and CTV platforms. A distribution deal for the United States is currently being negotiated.

[via]