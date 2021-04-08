Later this summer, the 1996 classic Space Jam starring Michael Jordan will get be the reboot treatment 25 years later, when the Lebron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theatres and HBO Max on July 16. However, Space Jam isn't the only beloved film property that Lebron will be reviving. According to Deadline, Lebron James and Maverick Carter are set to produce a reboot of yet another classic 90s comedy.

The Spring Hill company, which is one of the video-production companies created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, will be producing a new version of 1990's House Party. The original film notably featured popular Hip-Hop groups like as Kid 'n Play and Full Force, and it also starred now-reverred actors such as Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and John Witherspoon.

According to Deadline, rising actors Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole are in negotiations to lead the upcoming House Party reboot, and Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, the Emmy-nominated writing duo behind FX's sensational show Atlanta, have already written the script. Following in the footsteps of the original House Party, this reboot reportedly aims to find rising Hollywood stars to put front and center.

Not much else was revealed about the Lebron James and Maverick Carter-produced House Party reboot, but hopefully, Hip-Hop groups like Migos will have a chance to shine in the movie and, possibly, give Kid n' Play's iconic dance scene a run for its money. Stay tuned for details.

[via]