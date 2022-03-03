For many, it would be a dream come true to be pocketing $50 million in a single year. For Drake though, it's a laughing matter that somebody would even think that he would be making such chump change.

Following a report of hip-hop's highest-earning artists of 2021, written by former Forbes editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg, which claimed that Drake made $50 million during the last calendar year, the 35-year-old global superstar left a laughing emoji in the comments, seemingly cracking up that they would put such a low number beside his name.



Mark Brown/Getty Images

We've all seen Drake's beautiful mansion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighborhood, and perhaps you've seen him flying in his private jet up in the skies. With a go-big-or-go-home attitude, Champagne Papi has always been one of the most extravagant men in hip-hop and he's not letting go of that title any time soon, laughing in the face of anybody who believes that he made only $50 million last year. Despite not revealing his actual earnings in 2021, it's clear that Drake wants people to know he made more than that, chuckling along the way.

This report comes following the rapper's interest in buying an iconic Jamaican patty spot in Toronto, expressing his enthusiasm for the restaurant before heading off to Turks & Caicos for a lavish vacation, which he documented on social media.

