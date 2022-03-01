JAY-Z remains on top of a list of hip-hop's highest-earners from last year, as a new publication curated by former Forbes writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg revealed the ten biggest money-makers of the genre in 2021, placing the New York-born legend at the forefront.

According to the list, which was published independently on O'Malley Greenburg's blog, JAY-Z earned a whopping $470 million in 2021, nearly doubling the list's runner-up. Of course, the artist formerly known as Kanye West makes his way to the #2 spot, earning a reported $250 million last year. The post, which was supposed editorially through Vibe, also lists Diddy in the third spot, earning $75 million. Drake appears at #4, reportedly making $50 million in 2021.



Michael Buckner/Getty Images

At number five, Wiz Khalifa makes an appearance with $45 million earned last year. Despite his tragedy at the end of 2021, Travis Scott also makes his presence on this list at #6, earning $38 million through various brand endorsements. DJ Khaled appears behind him with $35 million, whereas Eminem and J. Cole are neck-and-neck with $28 and $27 million respectively. In the final #10 spot, there is a three-way tie between Birdman, Doja Cat, and Tech N9ne, who surely earned a lot of additional money from his viral collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Baby, Doja, and Tech N9ne all earned a reported $25 million in 2021.

Are you surprised by any of the names on this list? Check out the report below and let us know what you think of hip-hop's highest-earners in 2021.

[via]