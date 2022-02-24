The 6ix God is putting his powers (and funds) to use in order to save a popular Toronto restaurant from closing its doors for good. Following the announcement of the closure of Randy's Patties, the rapper made it known that he's willing to shell out the dough to keep them open.



Michael Buckner/Getty Images

OVO affiliate and Toronto media personality Tyrone "T-Rex" Edwards took to Instagram where he expressed his sadness at the announcement of Randy's Patties closure. The restaurant, which is located in Toronto's Little Jamaica neighborhood, became a staple for beef patties over the decades. "Feel like we need to save @randyspatties | listen big up all the Patty places in the city (done know @pattystopinc ahh ahh ) but something about the fact that lil Jamaica is slowly being erased just doesn’t sit right with my soul - during black history month at that," he wrote.





It didn't take long for Drake to respond to the post with hopes to save Randy's from closing their shop. "I'll buy Randy's right now," the Canadian rapper commented under the post. He didn't mention anything beyond that but Edwards did seem to confirm that he's trying to get ahold of someone at Randys to make the proposal official. "Soon link you, trying to get ahold of someone over there," Edwards replied.





Randy's Patties announced that they'll be closing on Feb. 26th. They explained that there were several factors that played a role in the decision, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to a variety of issues, including years of endless Metrolinx construction, 2 years of COVID, labour shortages, and aging owners, we have decided to close our doors and re-evaluate our next steps going forward," the message read on their IG. "Our family business is proud to have been a staple here, in the heart of Little Jamaica along Eglinton Ave. West, for over 40 years."



