Drake is one of if not the biggest artist in the world and when he drops music, people pay attention. Typically, Drake is extremely calculated and will give us quite a few singles before finally dropping his project. He even gives us some album artwork to fawn over before the music finally makes its way to streaming services.

Now, though, Drake's tactics could be on the verge of switching up. According to XXL and some fan Twitter accounts, there is interesting evidence pointing towards the fact that the Canadian megastar could be dropping a surprise mixtape tonight. For instance, Shazam is listing a new Drake song with Chris Brown called "Not You Too," on their app. Meanwhile, a Drake fan account has claimed a mixtape is dropping and even provided a tracklist which includes "Pain 1993" with Playboi Carti. If you remember, Ian Connor recently praised Drake's Carti collab, which could have been a hint that it is dropping soon.

Needless to say, these are simply rumors right now and nothing is actually confirmed. However, the evidence that is out there right now is compelling enough to alert fans about the possibility of some new Drake material.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will make sure to let you know if Drake responds or better yet, drops some new music.