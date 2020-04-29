As fans eagerly await the arrival of Playboi Carti's forthcoming project, Whole Lotta Red, one song in particular that fans have been begging to be officially released in "Pain 1993" with Drake. Though versions of the song have leaked and been previewed over the months, the song will actually find its way on Whole Lotta Red, it seems.

Ian Connor has been steadily teasing the release of Whole Lotta Red and recently, he shared an update of sorts regarding "Pain 1993." Taking to Twitter, he shared a screenshot of a text message sent from Drake that simply reads, "So Proud 1993 Pain came to life." Tweeting out "Jöy." with the screenshot, it looks like Ian Connor is making a strong indication that the song will be out sooner than anyone thinks.

Despite being a controversial figure in the realm of fashion and culture, Ian Connor has been keeping everyone up to date on this collaboration over the past few weeks. Though there's no confirmation, it seems like Ian Connor might have a hand in whatever visual accompanies the song, if there is one. About two weeks ago, Ian Connor took to the 'Gram to share a video that included snippets of Drake's collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek as well as "Pain 1993." Peep Ian Connor's tweet below and stay tuned for more information on a possible release date for Pain 1993.