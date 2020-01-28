At the height of cancel culture in 2019, Michael Jackson faced it at some of the worst degrees. Leaving Neverland put a spotlight on age-old allegations of child molestation that continues to haunt the legacy of the groundbreaking pop singer. All of this came at a bad time for Drake who was still reeling in from the rocky release of Scorpion to a lukewarm reception. But of course, the inclusion of a posthumous MJ feature would warrant another hit single but that didn't seem to be the case. Drake had reportedly removed the song from his setlist without any explanation, although he didn't really need to provide one.

Despite all of this, it seems that Drake didn't subscribe to "canceling" Michael Jackson after all but rather, dodged a bullet. The rapper hit the 'Gram at the wee hours of the morning to share his vibes for the day. It appears as though it's a "Thriller" type of morning for Aubrey Graham, although it's unclear if it's the actual video from Michael Jackson. As one Twitter user pointed out, the credits typically read, "Michael Jackson's Thriller" while Drake's screen simply reads, "Thriller."

Drake received unreleased Michael Jackson vocals for "Don't Matter To Me," a song that was chosen as a single off of Scorpionand still received major radio play. Unlike "God's Plan," "Nice For What," and "In My Feelings," "Don't Matter To Me" never managed to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100.