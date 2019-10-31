Cancel culture has become a weapon in today's social media crazed culture. Daniel Caesar's previous drunken rant on Instagram where he suggested black people be kinder to "white people" lead people to try and cancel the singer and even before that, Taylor Swift was a victim to Kim and Kanye West's cancel culture attempts.



"When you say someone is canceled, it’s not a TV show. It’s a human being. You’re sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, Kill yourself," Taylor previously stated.

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, felt the need to speak of the latter at the recent Obama Foundation Summit making it clear that judgement isn't activism. "This idea of purity and you're never compromised and you're always politically woke, and all that stuff—you should get over that quickly," Obama said. "I do get this sense sometimes among young people—and this is accelerated by social media—there is this sense sometimes of the way for me to make change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that's enough... That's not activism."

He added: "The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids."