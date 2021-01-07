When you have hip-hop blogs racing to get an article out over your latest Instagram post, you know you've hit it big. DJ Akademiks recently dropped an insider scoop that Drake and Meek Mill were together in the Bahamas, shooting a new music video. It's unclear if the song is Meek's or if it's Drake's but whatever the case may be, the video shoot appears to be top-secret for the time being.

With Certified Lover Boy set to release at some point this month, it's possible that Drake's former rival could be making an appearance on the album. From the look of Drake's latest post on social media, he may very well be in the Bahamas right now, sipping on a cool beverage in the hot sun.

"Whatever you told me in 2020 you have to tell me again," wrote Drake as his caption on a new photo for Instagram. In the picture, Drake has his waves on point, a Chanel bag hanging off his shoulder, a drink in his hand, and some white forces on his feet. The background shows a tropical destination, which could very well be the Bahamas, backing up Ak's theory.

It looks like we're right in the middle of the CLB era. There is no release date yet for the album but previous teasers gave January 2021 as the release month, so we could technically be getting a surprise drop tonight, or one of the coming weeks. Are you excited?