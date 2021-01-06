Meek Mill and Drake have come a long way since their feud that resulted in Drake's Grammy-nominated diss record, "Back To Back." Nonetheless, they've made peace with each other, performing alongside one another on numerous occasions including at the last OVO Fest.

It appears as both Meek and Drake rev up to drop new albums in 2021, they recently connected in the Bahamas to film a brand new music video, according to Akademiks. The industry insider and former Everyday Struggle host revealed that the pair were shooting a music video which appears to be part of Meek's next project. Akademiks said Meek was receiving "another Drake stimmy."

"I heard Drake and Meek in Bahamas shooting a music video...hmmm. Heard that content will soon fwd," he wrote. "I had $5K on Meek not selling 200K but now hearing that he might get another Drake stimmy.. shit I'm cancellin that bet lol. Aubrey saves every1," he added in another tweet. Interestingly enough, Ak's fandom of Drake appears to override his previous commitment to refrain from reporting on Meek Mill moving forward.

The apparent "Drake stimmy" that Ak was referring to was recently the center of hot barbershop discussion after Charlamagne Tha God predicted the Canadian rapper's era has ended. Drake's era "ending" is arguably an exaggeration as he continues to dominate the charts and the culture with each release.

Drake is currently gearing up for the release of his new album, CLB which is expected to drop this month. The Canadian rapper offered a trailer in the fall revealing a January 2021 timeframe for a release. However, it wouldn't be surprising if it faces a delay due to the rising COVID numbers and closures across the world.