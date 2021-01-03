It is officially January, meaning that CLBis officially on the way. Throughout 2020, Drake had fans in anticipation of his follow-up to Scorpionwhich he initially teased for a summer release. That wasn't the case, obviously, but he did provide an update for fans in October. A short teaser revealed a window of time for when fans can expect the album which is apparently slated for Jan. 2021.



John Phillips/Getty Images

In the teaser, he also debuted a new hairstyle which includes a heart shaved into his head. And while plenty of memes started rolling out afterward, it has taken new heights now that a new photo has emerged of Drizzy with straight hair along with a blonde "CLB" heart dyed into it. No one is entirely clear where this photo came from. Some have stated it's a photoshop job while others claim that Drizzy accidentally shared it onto his Story with the caption "BIG MOOD." It wouldn't be surprising if this ended up being part of a new music video for the rollout for Certified Lover Boy but that will ultimately be determined with time.

Regardless of whether the photo is real or not, it's produced plenty of memes, as to be expected with anything Drake does. Check out some of the best ones below.

Are you excited for Certified Lover Boy? Sound off in the comments.