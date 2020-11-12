Drake has been a busy man over the last little while as he prepares for the release of his highly-anticipated project called Certified Lover Boy. The album is slated to release in January and fans are already gearing up for what should be an album full of features, vibes, and a year's worth of Instagram captions. Leading up to this release, Drake has been stacking up some Ws, especially when it comes to his latest release, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, which just went Platinum.

In order to celebrate this win and also gear himself up for the new project, Drake has copped himself an icy piece of jewelry that will certainly help him stand out even more. In the IG post below, you can see that the jewelry in question is an OVO owl chain that was created by Jacob and Co.

The chain is incredibly lavish as it is made with 18K Rose Gold while also containing 342 diamonds. The articulation of the owl is pretty spectacular and it makes the piece look like a true work of art that we're sure Drake will be very proud to wear around his neck.

With Certified Lover Boy just around the corner, Drake will certainly be coming through with even more teasers and perhaps even some merch for fans to enjoy . Let us know how excited you are for the album, in the comments below.

