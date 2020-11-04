It goes without saying that Drake can move units, to the point where he may very well be the most universally marketable rapper in modern-day hip-hop history. And with his upcoming project Certified Lover Boy set to land early next year -- rumblings of a January release have already sparked -- it would appear that his wall will have another new plaque for the occasion. Today, chart data confirms that his Lil Durk-assisted single "Laugh Now, Cry Later" has officially moved two million units, making it eligible for double-platinum status.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Produced by the stacked collective of Rogét Chahayed, Yung Exclusive, Cardo & G. Ry, "Laugh Now, Cry Later's" elaborate video currently boasts over one-hundred-and-fifty-six million views on YouTube, a tally amassed in an impressive two-month run. While not quite as substantial as the ubiquitous "God's Plan," it's another grand showing from Drizzy, who went on to provide Lil Durk with his biggest look yet; not that Durk needed it, having built himself a solid empire on his own merit. Still, it does feel like a welcome reward for the Chicago rapper, who has been flirting with going pop for a minute now.

Following the news that "Laugh Now Cry Later" has officially moved two million album-equivalent units, Cardo took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion with a few plaque emojis. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see the single continue to gain momentum, to the point where further certifications feel inevitable. The real question is, where will the ride stop? Congratulations to Drizzy, Lil Durk, Cardo, and everyone involved in this latest milestone.