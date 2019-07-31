All Drake wants to do is set himself up in the studio and bang out some hits to place on his next album. The world is ready and has been waiting. Unfortunately though, outside sources keep meddling and preventing the global superstar from creating. Whenever Drake decides to drop a song or a project, the entire universe stops for a second to check out said release, judging it before going back to their days. When Drizzy posted up in the lab last night for some late-night magic, he was excited to hear what his go-to producer Boi-1da had been working on but because of his poor connection, was unable to download the new beats. He proceeded to hit Instagram (probably on his phone data since the WiFi was choppy) to make a special request to the mayor of Pickering, a city located just east of his native Toronto.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

"Can the mayor of Pickering set up some stronger wifi towers so @boi1da can be able to send me all his newest beats?? Trying to cook up. Thanks," wrote the "Hotline Bling" singer. Even the smallest of issues can affect somebody like Drake. Hopefully, he was able to download the beat pack shortly after because whenever Drake and Boi-1da work together, a certified classic is on the way.

If this tells us anything, it confirms that Drake is hard at work on his next body of work. So, Pickering Mayor, get working on some new WiFi towers! We're counting on you.