Tonight is the Super Bowl, and with the game taking place in Los Angeles, you can be sure that all of the celebrities are showing out for the event. In fact, during the lead-up to the big game, there have been various performances from some of the biggest artists in the world. Just a couple of nights ago, Justin Bieber performed at the Pacific Design Center, and on Saturday night, the venue was occupied by none other than Drake and Future.

These two have a very long history of collaborations with one another, so it only makes sense that they would take to the stage together ahead of what should be an incredible football game. In footage obtained from TMZ, you can see Drake and Future performing March Madness, which had the crowd rocking.

The event was attended by some of the biggest celebrities in the music world, including Cardi B, Offset, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, and Busta Rhymes. There were also some other big names in attendance, including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

In the video clip below, Drake can be seen hyping up the crowd, and on the whole, it seems like the Canadian megastar was having himself a wonderful time.

The pre-Super Bowl festivities have proven to be quite the spectacle, and hopefully, the game is able to deliver that same energy.

