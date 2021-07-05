As Cupid's Arrow might strike at any given moment, so too might Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy. Though the anticipated drop was originally meant to land at the beginning of 2021, Drake opted to pull back and delay his project indefinitely, though he recently hinted that it would land "before the end of summer."

Right on cue, it would appear that the wheels have once again begun to spin. A recent report from On Thin Ice confirms that Drake has been working on a new music video, presumably for his project's next single. If that wasn't reason enough for excitement, the untitled track appears to be featuring his longtime collaborator and What A Time To Be Alive wingman Future.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Last we heard from the pair, they were reminding fans that "Life Is Good," culminating in one of the biggest tracks both parties have ever released. And while it's not going to be easy to pick up where such a monumental single left off, it wouldn't be surprising for Drizzy and Future to be pulling out all the stops for this one. After all, it's reached the point where the two could probably enter cruise control and still see success on the commercial front.

If you're curious to see what the pair have been cooking up, check out the brief snippet below. Though there isn't exactly much to unpack, it would appear that this one will find Future channeling his inner Right Said Fred with an "I'm Too Sexy" rhyme scheme. We'll be sure to keep you posted with more news on this upcoming Certified Lover Boy track as it surfaces.