In January of 2020, Drake and Future began the year on a thoroughly optimistic note, taking the masses by storm with the release of their joint single "Life Is Good." And though circumstances quickly took a turn for the worst, "Life Is Good" endured as an anthem, racking up streams and steadily securing RIAA certifications one platinum plaque at a time. Now, having officially locked down a ninth for good measure, it would appear that Drake and Future are on the verge of a shiny new diamond certification.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While this wouldn't be new territory for Drizzy, who earned his first diamond plaque with the release of Scorpion single "God's Plan," "Life Is Good" would be the first for his What A Time To Be Alive counterpart. Given how massively popular both rappers are in the grand scheme of things, it's not exactly surprising to see their music resonating on such a universal level.

Though it's unclear as to whether or not the oft-teased What A Time To Be Alive 2 will see the light of day -- unlikely, given that Certified Lover Boy is already on the way -- it's clear that there will forever be a demand for the anticipated sequel. And if they do happen to squeeze "Life Is Good" onto the final tracklist, don't be surprised if the album ends up bringing them a few more plaques for their respective walls.

Congratulations to Future and Drizzy for the success of "Life Is Good," and stay tuned for the inevitable news of its diamond certification.