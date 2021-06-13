Drake says that his next album, Certified Lover Boy, which was originally expected to release by January 2021, will be available by the end of the summer, but did not confirm a date. The Toronto rapper hinted towards the release of his upcoming album at the URL NOME XI Battle Rap Event, which he attended Saturday night.

"Yeah, my album will be out by then," he said when asked if he'll be available at the end of the summer during a backstage interview at the event.



Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Drake has been teasing Certified Lover Boy since last year when he initially confirmed the album would be out by January 2021.

Back in March, Drake provided fans with an update on OVO sound radio.

"Certified Lover Boy is being cheffed," Drake explained, adding that he'll be locked into the studio until it's finished. "I don't have an exact date, but it's in the pot. It's coming soon."

The last project fans have heard from Drake was his fourth EP, Scary Hours 2, which dropped back in March. Drake's last full-length album, Scorpion, was released in June 2018.

Check out what Drake had to say about the release of Certified Lover Boy, Saturday night, below.

[Via]