Dr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, has explained why she is seeking a massive $2 million monthly payment from her soon-to-be ex-husband, following uproar on social media.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

TMZ reports that the breakdown of expenses goes as follows:

- Laundry and cleaning: $10,000 a month

- Clothes: $135,000 a month

- Education (tuition and living expenses): $60,000 a month

- Entertainment: $900,000 a month

- Charitable contributions: $125,000 a month

- Mortgage: $100,000 a month

- Telephone, cell phone, e-mail: $20,000 a month

The $2 million figure, shocked fans on social media, including rapper 50 Cent: "These bitches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," 50 wrote of the news on Instagram, Thursday night.

Young says Dre drunkenly yelled at her one night: "Do not spend one more cent ... period. You can't be mean and disrespectful and spend my hard-earned money. Fuck that!!! Yes, that's a threat ... I'm putting the beach house up for sale next week ..."

Dre claims Young signed a prenup when they first wed. Young admits this to be true, but says Dre tore-up the prenup later in marriage as a sign of his love. Dre disputes this story adamantly and is relying on the prenup to hold up.

Following 25 years of marriage, the couple split earlier this year, resulting in a highly publicized separation. Dre and Young married on May 25, 1996, and have two children together; however, by the time of the separation, the kids are now adults, thus preventing a further legal dilemma.

