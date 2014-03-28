expenses
- RandomBandman Kevo Reportedly Spent Nearly $300K On Clothes & Image In JuneBandman Kevo apparently dropped bags on his clothes and image last month.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureDr. Dre's Estranged Wife, Nicole Young, Explains Needing $2 Million MonthlyDr. Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young, has justified why she needs $2 million a month.By Cole Blake
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Provides Generous Offer To George Floyd's FamilyFloyd Mayweather wants to help George Floyd's family cover any future expenses.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCardi B Details Her Wild Beauty Costs: It's "Expensive To Maintain Us Women"The money spent on her hair could cover somebody's rent.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Racked Up 100K Security Bill In LA Ahead Of Imprisonment: ReportSources say the bill has yet to be paid.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentTyrese Ex-Wife Claims "Living Life" Is Her Job After He Asks For Child Care ReceiptsTyrese battle with his ex-wife isn't over yet.By Aron A.
- MusicLogic Pledges Expenses For Fans To Fly To London Concert: "Peace, Love & Positivity!"Bobby Biracial is a good dude.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Snags Beyonce's Fired Backup DancersCardi B doesn't mind taking on Beyonce's leftovers.By Devin Ch
- MusicJhené Aiko Accused By Former Manager Of Pawning Off Over 50K In ExpensesJhené Aiko is embroiled in a potential fraud scenario involving her onetime manager.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMartin Shkreli Reportedly Dropped $10,000 Of Company Money On Jay-Z TicketsMartin Shkreli thought he was big pimpin'.By Matt F
- NewsChief Keef Is Paying For Infant Jakariah Patterson's Funeral In The Wake Of Unbelievable TragedyChief Keef claims to be covering the expenses of Jakariah Patterson, an infant who was brutally beat to death by her father. By hnhh