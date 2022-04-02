The day after filming a music video with Cardi B, New York drill rapper Dougie B landed himself in cuffs. Per the New York Post, the 25-year-old was arrested outside of the Bronx County Hall of Justice after shots were fired in the courthouse's parking lot.

Police allege that Dougie was among a group of men who got into an argument in the E. 161st St. parking lot following a car collision. Shots were fired, but no one was injured during the confrontation. Court officers raced over to the courthouse during which at least five men were taken into custody.

On Wednesday night (March 30), Dougie B was filming the music video for an upcoming remix of Kay Flock's "Shake" with Cardi B in the Bronx. Dougie B's assistance on other collars including "Brotherly Love," "T Cardi," and "Turn" have also helped get the drill rapper some notice.

The New York drill scene has come under a lot of scrutiny by New York Mayor Eric Adams. After the recent murders of artists like C-Hii Wvttz and Tdott Woo, plus the arrests of Kay Flock and C Blu, Adams has called for a ban on drill rap video. Back in February, Adams met with a handful of New York rappers including Maino, Fivio Foreign, and B-Lovee to discuss the sub-genre and its connection to the increase in gun violence in NYC.

[Via]