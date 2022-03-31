The drill wave is still riding high in New York City. It spread from Brooklyn across all five boroughs, and it's evidently reaching mainstream consciousness. If not for the numerous TikTok challenges spawned from viral drill records, then it's the massive co-sign the bubble artists are receiving from the biggest names in music.



Cardi B was recently spotted in the Bronx shooting a new music video for her upcoming collaboration with Kay Flock. The drill-centric anthem samples Akon's "Bonanza," and the clip surfacing online shows Cardi with red paisley-patterned hair. However, the timing of the clip came just after Nicki was spotted shooting a music video for her latest single with Fivio Foreign. Fans attempted to claim that Cardi was only trying to hop on the drill wave because of Nicki but the Invasion Of Privacy rapper made it clear that wasn't the case.

Bardi pulled the receipts out, revealing that she's been in talks with Kay Flock's manager since January. Cardi previously showed love to Flock, and revealed that she and his manager were discussing the record in late February, weeks before Nicki even announced her collab with Fivio.

"Y’all be trynna play wit my body like I won’t come wit receipts," she wrote. "My bad I had to rehearse for a movie for 2 months , shoot Facebook,go to Europe and close deals MY BAD @dougieb___ and cardi was in LA workin and we finally in NY our home to shoot this [fire emoji]! Don’t play wit me I Move on my timing and I BEEN DONE THIS …talk all y’all shit make sure y’all tune in to TOUCH THE GROWN !!! And FREE FUCKIN KAY FLOCK!!"

She also shared several photos of herself donning all-red fits. Check Cardi's post below.