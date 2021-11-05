Kay Flock Makes Grand Introduction On "The D.O.A. Tape"

Bronx rapper Kay Flock is quickly becoming one of New York's most popular rising artists. The eighteen-year-old has been turning heads for the last few months, attracting all kinds of attention as he continues his meteoric rise. Performing at Rolling Loud New York this past weekend, the rapper made headlines because of a run-in backstage with Ron Suno, but with the release of The D.O.A. Tape on Friday, his music is back at the forefront of all conversations about Flock.

Picking up co-signs from Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign a few weeks ago with the release of "Not In The Mood," Kay Flock released the "Being Honest" remix with G Herbo on Thursday before coming through with his eight-track mixtape. The project includes features from B-Lovee, Dougie B, and more.

If you've been hearing about Kay Flock but have yet to check out his music, it's time to see what he's bringing to the game. Listen to The D.O.A. Tape below and see for yourself why everybody is talking about Kay Flock.

Tracklist:

1. Is Ya Ready

2. Being Honest (Remix) [feat. G Herbo]

3. Brotherly Love (feat. Dougie B & B-Lovee)

4. PSA

5. Opp Spotter (feat. B-Lovee)

6. Speed Racing (feat. B-Lovee)

7. TCardi (feat. Dougie B, Lil Skrap 1090, & Justo B)

8. Being Honest