With accusations still flying back and forth regarding the claims made by Doodie Lo’s ex-girlfriend back in late 2021, the artist made sure to keep up with the #MoneyChallenge trend, using this opportunity to call out his ex, FTN Bae, by spelling out the words “She Lied” with hundred dollar bills.

On the evening of January 21, FTN Bae went live on Instagram publicly apologizing for “wrongfully accusing” Doodie of assaulting her 5-year old son. In the months since, legal representation for David Saulsberry (professionally known as Doodie) has argued that the claims were false and that the audio of her son apparently revealing what “happened” was edited, accusing FTN Bae of “harassing” Saulsberry. Saulsberry has not been charged with any crime.

Nonetheless, FTN Bae quickly turned back on her apology hours later. In several posts to her Instagram story, she claimed the rapper forced her to go public because if she "didn’t issue [an] apology he would have released the audio and manipulated the story even more."

Doodie also posted on his Instagram legal documentation from the State Attorney’s office exonerating himself from any wrongdoings, stating, “now this is all over,” as he revealed, “she [FTN Bae] told him [her son] what to say.”

The money-challenge post captioned “AHH HAAAA [snake emoji].....” follows the back-and-forth tension between the ex-couple as the two have spent numerous weeks in a legal battle. Although, according to FTN Bae, “this is not getting dropped and will remain to be fought in court.”

Check out Doodie's message below. Wiz Khalifa issued a warning on the challenge here.