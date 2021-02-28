Former President Donald Trump spoke publically for the first time following his departure from the White House in January, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Sunday. During his speech, the former President hinted that he is considering another run in 2024.

"It is far from being over. We will be victorious and America will be stronger and greater than ever before," Trump said before teasing another Presidential campaign. "I may even decide to beat them for a third time."



Trump also shot down any rumors that he would be starting a third party in doing so: "We have the Republican Party. It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before."

Additionally, the former President was not shy about his disdain for the Biden administration. Trump labeled President Joe Biden's first month in office as the worst in modern history:

Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-borders, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science. In just one short month, we have gone from America First to America Last.

