The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris is set to transpire on January 20th, and HipHopDX reports that Issa Rae’s Raedio imprint, DJ D-Nice, and the Presidential Inaugural Committee recently connected to create the official inauguration playlist -- one that goes a long way in selling the appearance that the next U.S. President is somewhat of a hip-hop head.

Scott Olson/Getty Image

While Donald Trump might have opted to line his own playlist with Lil Pump deep cuts, Joe Biden's has been filled with critically acclaimed and beloved emcees. The hour-and-twenty-minute playlist, which can be heard on SoundCloud, features music from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, MF DOOM, Mac Miller, A Tribe Called Quest, N.E.R.D, Kota The Friend, Burna Boy, Destiny's Child, KAYTRANADA, and more. For those curious, Kendrick's selection is the Mary J. Blige-assisted Now Or Never," Mac Miller's is "Blue World," and MF DOOM's is "Coffin Nails."

"A carefully curated playlist by the good folks at Raedio for the Inauguration of the 46th president & vice president of the United States," reads the official description on SoundCloud. "As this wonderous transition of power ensues, we strongly hold the joy of these select songs to be self-evident." In addition to the "Biden + Harris 2021 Inauguration Playlist," the upcoming ceremony will also include live performances from Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, and more.