Now weeks removed from his tenure as President of the United States, Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in connection with his role in the Capitol Hill Riot is now well underway. Now on to day 5 of the trial in the Senate, the representatives are inching closer and closer to making their decision. During today's (February 13th) proceedings, one of the lawyers for Trump's impeachment defense grew frustrated after senators laughed at him for mispronouncing "Philadelphia."

Attorney Michael van der Veen was dramatic as he pushed his demands on the Senate floor, first struggling to pronounce Kamala's first name before just giving up completely. What caused the senators to erupt into laughter came next. “A lot of depositions need to be happening,” he said. “None of these depositions should be done by Zoom.”

He went on, “We didn’t do this hearing by Zoom. These depositions should be done in person, in my office, in Philadelphia," pronouncing the city as “Philleee-delphia.”

Senators laughed as van der Veen continued, “That’s where they should be done.” Seemingly growing frustrated as people laughed at him, he threw his hands up in frustration. “That’s civil process,” he explained. “I don’t know why you’re laughing. It is civil process. That is the way lawyers do it.” Watch the slightly awkward footage above for yourself.

The Senate has just voted to also allow for witnesses in the trial as well, potentially extending the length of the proceedings after senators were initially expected to deliver their final vote on Saturday. We'll keep you updated with the outcome of the trial.

