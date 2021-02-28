Sen. Ted Cruz made a joke about his infamous Cancun trip during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Friday, during which, he also declared that former President Donald Trump, "ain't going anywhere." Cruz faced national backlash after being seen traveling to Cancun during the historic winter storm that struck his home state of Texas, earlier this month.



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“God bless CPAC,” Cruz said Friday. “I gotta say Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun. But it’s nice.”

In the days following his attempted Cancun trip, Cruz defended himself as being a "good dad," who was looking out for his children.

Later in his CPAC speech, Cruz warned of a return of Trump: “There are a whole lot of voices in Washington who want to just erase the last four years,” Cruz said. “And they look at Donald J. Trump and they look at the millions and millions of people inspired who went to battle fighting alongside President Trump, and they're terrified. And they want him to go away.”

“Let me tell you this right now, Donald J. Trump ain't going anywhere,” he emphasized.

The former President is expected to speak at CPAC later this weekend.

