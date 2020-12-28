President Donald Trump has signed the much-needed COVID-19 relief bill which will send $600 stimulus checks for most Americans. The signed bill does not include the $2000 checks that the President came out in support of, last week.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

An additional bill that will increase the payments to $2000 will be voted on, Monday.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter last week.

“Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted in response.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not suggested that he will vote in favor of the legislation.

Other Republicans, however, have voiced their support for including $2000 direct payment checks. Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted his support recently.

"After spending some time with President @realDonaldTrump today, I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection," Graham tweeted on Friday night. "Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people."

[Via]