House of Reps
- PoliticsHouse Of Representatives Vote To Ban Assault-Style Weapons, Bill Headed To SenateThe final vote was 217-213, but it is not expected to get pass the Senate.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsDonald Trump Continues To Push For $2000 Stimulus ChecksDonald Trump continues to push for $2000 stimulus checks for Americans.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Signs COVID-19 Relief Package With $600 Stimulus ChecksDonald Trump signs the coronavirus relief bill that includes $600 checks.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsHouse Of Reps To Vote On Removing Cannabis From Controlled Substances ListThe House will vote on removing cannabis from the list of controlled substances, next month.By Cole Blake